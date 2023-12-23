A pair of struggling teams meet when the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) host the Detroit Pistons (2-26) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets will aim to a five-game losing run against the Pistons, losers of 25 straight games.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 115.5 (19th in the league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have a -329 scoring differential, falling short by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 109 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 120.7 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 224.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 236.2 combined points per game, 2.7 more points than this contest's over/under.

Brooklyn is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has covered nine times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cameron Thomas 24.5 -115 24.1 Mikal Bridges 21.5 -105 21.4 Cameron Johnson 14.5 -111 14.4 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.5 -118 14.4 Nicolas Claxton 11.5 -118 11.7

Nets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +12500 - Pistons +100000 +40000 -

