The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will look to stop a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Pistons 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Nets (- 9.5)

Nets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-14.4)

Nets (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Nets (17-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 28.6% more often than the Pistons (9-19-0) this season.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (45.5%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (14 out of 28). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (16 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 8-2, while the Pistons are 2-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

With 115.6 points per game on offense, the Nets rank 13th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they surrender 115.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

Brooklyn ranks second-best in the NBA by pulling down 47 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 21st in the league (44.5 allowed per contest).

The Nets are delivering 26.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Brooklyn, who ranks seventh in the league with 12.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Nets, who are draining 14.6 threes per game (fifth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.