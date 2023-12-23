The Detroit Pistons (2-20), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the Brooklyn Nets (12-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSDETX.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSDETX

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 23.2 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cameron Thomas averages 23.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 10 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is putting up 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 63% of his shots from the floor.

Nets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Nets Pistons 116.9 Points Avg. 108 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.2 47.3% Field Goal % 46% 38.7% Three Point % 33.9%

