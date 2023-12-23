Nets vs. Pistons December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-20), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the Brooklyn Nets (12-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSDETX.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSDETX
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posts 23.2 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Royce O'Neale puts up 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 boards per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Cameron Thomas averages 23.7 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Pistons Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 10 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jalen Duren is putting up 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 63% of his shots from the floor.
Nets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Pistons
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|108
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.2
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
