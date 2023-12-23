Nets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will try to break a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSDETX
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-9.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points.
- Brooklyn has an average total of 231.1 in its contests this year, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nets' ATS record is 17-11-0 this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nets vs Pistons Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|35.7%
|115.6
|224.6
|115.5
|236.2
|228.3
|Pistons
|11
|39.3%
|109
|224.6
|120.7
|236.2
|227.1
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
- Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-5-0) than it has in road tilts (7-6-0).
- The Nets score 5.1 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Pistons allow (120.7).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 120.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-11
|1-1
|14-14
|Pistons
|9-19
|5-6
|16-12
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Nets
|Pistons
|115.6
|109
|13
|28
|6-1
|3-3
|4-3
|1-5
|115.5
|120.7
|19
|25
|9-0
|6-2
|9-0
|2-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.