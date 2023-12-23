The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will try to break a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -9.5 233.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points.
  • Brooklyn has an average total of 231.1 in its contests this year, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nets' ATS record is 17-11-0 this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.
  • Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 10 35.7% 115.6 224.6 115.5 236.2 228.3
Pistons 11 39.3% 109 224.6 120.7 236.2 227.1

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
  • Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-5-0) than it has in road tilts (7-6-0).
  • The Nets score 5.1 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Pistons allow (120.7).
  • When Brooklyn totals more than 120.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 17-11 1-1 14-14
Pistons 9-19 5-6 16-12

Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nets Pistons
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 109
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
6-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
4-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-5
115.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 120.7
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
9-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-2
9-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-6

