The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will try to break a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -9.5 233.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points.

Brooklyn has an average total of 231.1 in its contests this year, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nets' ATS record is 17-11-0 this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 35.7% 115.6 224.6 115.5 236.2 228.3 Pistons 11 39.3% 109 224.6 120.7 236.2 227.1

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-5-0) than it has in road tilts (7-6-0).

The Nets score 5.1 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Pistons allow (120.7).

When Brooklyn totals more than 120.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-11 1-1 14-14 Pistons 9-19 5-6 16-12

Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nets Pistons 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 109 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-5 115.5 Points Allowed (PG) 120.7 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 9-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 9-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-6

