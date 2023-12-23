Heading into a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-26), the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 at Barclays Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets head into this contest following a 122-117 loss to the Nuggets on Friday. Cameron Thomas scored a team-best 23 points for the Nets in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Illness), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9.5 233.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.