How to Watch the Nets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-15) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-26) on December 23, 2023. The Pistons have lost 25 games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Pistons.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Pistons Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
- Brooklyn has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.
- The Nets record 115.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 120.7 the Pistons allow.
- Brooklyn is 4-3 when scoring more than 120.7 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 114.8 points per game, compared to 116.5 per game on the road.
- Brooklyn is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (121.3).
- The Nets are averaging 14.5 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8, 40.5%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
