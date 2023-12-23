The Brooklyn Nets (13-15) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-26) on December 23, 2023. The Pistons have lost 25 games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Pistons.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Brooklyn has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.

The Nets record 115.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 120.7 the Pistons allow.

Brooklyn is 4-3 when scoring more than 120.7 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 114.8 points per game, compared to 116.5 per game on the road.

Brooklyn is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (121.3).

The Nets are averaging 14.5 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8, 40.5%).

Nets Injuries