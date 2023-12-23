Mikal Bridges and Cade Cunningham are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons play at Barclays Center on Saturday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.4 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Cameron Thomas is averaging 24.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 lower than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 3.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Thomas averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Thomas has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Cunningham's 22.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Saturday's prop bet (7.5).

Cunningham has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

