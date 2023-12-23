Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 23
Saturday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) and the Detroit Pistons (2-26) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES, BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nets lost to the Nuggets on Friday, 122-117. Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed two assists and zero rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Thomas
|23
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron Johnson
|17
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
Nets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Nets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Nets vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie puts up 14.4 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Thomas is posting 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.
- Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers for the season are 8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|14.7
|3.9
|6.9
|1.2
|0.4
|1.8
|Mikal Bridges
|20.7
|3.7
|3.5
|0.6
|0.6
|2.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.1
|10.1
|1.7
|0.1
|2.3
|0.1
|Cameron Thomas
|21.6
|2.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.3
|2.7
|Cameron Johnson
|13.5
|4.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|2.6
