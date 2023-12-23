Saturday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) and the Detroit Pistons (2-26) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.

Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES, BSDETX

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets lost to the Nuggets on Friday, 122-117. Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed two assists and zero rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 23 0 2 0 0 1 Cameron Johnson 17 1 2 1 0 3 Dorian Finney-Smith 14 4 1 0 0 4

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie puts up 14.4 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Thomas is posting 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers for the season are 8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 14.7 3.9 6.9 1.2 0.4 1.8 Mikal Bridges 20.7 3.7 3.5 0.6 0.6 2.3 Nicolas Claxton 10.1 10.1 1.7 0.1 2.3 0.1 Cameron Thomas 21.6 2.6 2.8 0.4 0.3 2.7 Cameron Johnson 13.5 4.2 2.2 0.6 0.2 2.6

