What are Niagara's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Niagara's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Niagara ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 2-0 NR NR 233

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Niagara defeated the Iona Gaels on the road on December 16. The final score was 67-48. Amelia Strong led the offense against Iona, tallying 11 points. Next on the team was Destiny Strother with nine points.

Next best wins

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 8

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 282/RPI) on December 2

74-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 330/RPI) on December 18

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Niagara is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Purple Eagles have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Niagara is playing the 166th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Purple Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Niagara has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Niagara's next game

Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Fairfield Stags

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Fairfield Stags Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Niagara games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.