For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nick Bonino a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in two games (one shot).
  • Bonino has no points on the power play.
  • Bonino averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 OT
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

