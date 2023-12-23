Nicolas Claxton plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 122-117 loss against the Nuggets, Claxton had 10 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

In this article we will look at Claxton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 10.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 10.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 22.8 21.9 PR -- 21.2 20.2



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Pistons

Claxton has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 5.9% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nets rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 120.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pistons concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.5 per game, 10th in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 36 19 7 2 0 3 2 1/26/2023 33 27 13 1 0 2 0 12/18/2022 26 6 7 2 0 3 0

