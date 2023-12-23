The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs have won seven games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 141.5.

Providence vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -5.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Friars are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Providence has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The Friars have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Butler is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Butler has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Providence vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 5 45.5% 74.4 158.2 63.0 132.6 142.4 Butler 6 54.5% 83.8 158.2 69.6 132.6 143.6

Additional Providence vs Butler Insights & Trends

The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.6).

When Providence puts up more than 69.6 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Bulldogs' 83.8 points per game are 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Butler is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Providence vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 6-5-0 4-3 2-9-0 Butler 7-4-0 1-1 5-6-0

Providence vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Butler 15-2 Home Record 10-6 6-6 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

