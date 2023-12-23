Rangers vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - December 23
The New York Rangers' (22-8-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+18) makes the team fifth-best in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 103 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Buffalo's total of 116 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 29th in the league.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-200)
|Sabres (+165)
|6.5
