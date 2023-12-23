The New York Rangers' (22-8-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+18) makes the team fifth-best in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 103 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Buffalo's total of 116 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 29th in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-200) Sabres (+165) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.