How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (22-8-1, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3, 14th) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, in a battle featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.
Watch MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Rangers and Sabres square off.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info
Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|Sabres
|5-1 BUF
|10/12/2023
|Sabres
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 85 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|31
|17
|25
|42
|28
|12
|20%
|Mika Zibanejad
|31
|12
|18
|30
|12
|17
|51.8%
|Vincent Trocheck
|31
|8
|21
|29
|15
|19
|63.2%
|Chris Kreider
|31
|16
|12
|28
|15
|5
|31.6%
|Adam Fox
|21
|3
|18
|21
|11
|10
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 116 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 29th in the league.
- The Sabres have 103 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|34
|8
|21
|29
|20
|22
|48%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|33
|9
|19
|28
|22
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|31
|14
|11
|25
|12
|21
|39.6%
|Alex Tuch
|27
|9
|15
|24
|8
|26
|54.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|34
|12
|11
|23
|7
|15
|27.3%
