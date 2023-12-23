The New York Rangers (22-8-1, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3, 14th) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, in a battle featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Rangers and Sabres square off.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2023 Rangers Sabres 5-1 BUF 10/12/2023 Sabres Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 85 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 31 17 25 42 28 12 20% Mika Zibanejad 31 12 18 30 12 17 51.8% Vincent Trocheck 31 8 21 29 15 19 63.2% Chris Kreider 31 16 12 28 15 5 31.6% Adam Fox 21 3 18 21 11 10 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 116 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Sabres have 103 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players