Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Rangers (22-8-1, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 15 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 25 times this season the Rangers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 18-7 in those games.

The Sabres have secured an upset victory in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 5-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Buffalo has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fox 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-143) Artemi Panarin 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (-111) Alexis Lafreniere 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 6-3-1 6.1 3.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 3.20 12 35.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.6 3.30 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.20 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.