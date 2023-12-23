Rangers vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 23
A pair of squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Rangers (first in the Eastern Conference at 22-8-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (14th in the Eastern Conference at 14-17-3), square off on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+.
The Rangers are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 34 goals while giving up 32 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 12 goals (35.3%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Rangers 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-200)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have a 22-8-1 record overall, with a 4-1-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the 10 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-1-0 record (good for 18 points).
- In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).
- New York has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-1-0 record).
- The Rangers are 18-4-1 in the 23 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 37 points).
- In the 18 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-7-0 record (22 points).
- In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 16-4-0 (32 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|20th
|9th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.41
|24th
|15th
|30.9
|Shots
|30.3
|18th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|1st
|31.31%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|26th
|5th
|85.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.37%
|15th
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
