A pair of squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Rangers (first in the Eastern Conference at 22-8-1) and the Buffalo Sabres (14th in the Eastern Conference at 14-17-3), square off on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+.

The Rangers are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 34 goals while giving up 32 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 12 goals (35.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Rangers 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-200)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 22-8-1 record overall, with a 4-1-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 10 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-1-0 record (good for 18 points).

In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-1-0 record).

The Rangers are 18-4-1 in the 23 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 37 points).

In the 18 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-7-0 record (22 points).

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 16-4-0 (32 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.41 24th 15th 30.9 Shots 30.3 18th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 1st 31.31% Power Play % 14.29% 26th 5th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 80.37% 15th

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

