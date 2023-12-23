When the New York Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Mika Zibanejad and Rasmus Dahlin should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for New York, Artemi Panarin has 42 points in 31 games (17 goals, 25 assists).

Through 31 games, Zibanejad has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Vincent Trocheck's 29 points this season are via eight goals and 21 assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 9-1-1. He has given up 26 goals (2.27 goals against average) and recorded 302 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Casey Mittelstadt's eight goals and 21 assists in 34 matchups give him 29 points on the season.

Dahlin has made a big impact for Buffalo this season with 28 points (nine goals and 19 assists).

This season, Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) this season.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a 1-5-0 record this season, with an .862 save percentage (67th in the league). In 7 games, he has 144 saves, and has allowed 23 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Rangers vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.41 24th 15th 30.9 Shots 30.3 18th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 1st 31.31% Power Play % 14.29% 26th 5th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 80.37% 15th

