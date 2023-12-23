The New York Rangers (22-8-1, first in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-200) Sabres (+165) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have an 18-7 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, New York has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

In 14 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs Sabres Additional Info

Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 103 (14th) Goals 103 (14th) 85 (8th) Goals Allowed 116 (29th) 31 (2nd) Power Play Goals 14 (26th) 14 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (18th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.

Six of New York's last 10 games went over.

The Rangers' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers are ranked 14th in the NHL with 103 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Rangers are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 85 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +18.

