The New York Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Artemi Panarin, Casey Mittelstadt and others in this game.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 42 points in 31 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 30 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 1 1 2 2

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Vincent Trocheck has eight goals and 21 assists for New York.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Bruins Dec. 16 2 0 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Mittelstadt's 29 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up eight goals and 21 assists in 34 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 0 3 3 0 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 2 1 3 2 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 0 0 1

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 28 points this season, with nine goals and 19 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 1 1 4

