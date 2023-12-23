RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Barrett produced 14 points in a 121-102 win versus the Nets.

We're going to break down Barrett's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 17.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 25 24.4 PR -- 22.5 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Bucks

Barrett is responsible for taking 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 105.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.3 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 119.0 points per game.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.6 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 31 23 8 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.