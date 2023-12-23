The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Lindgren scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in two games (one shot).

Lindgren has zero points on the power play.

Lindgren's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

