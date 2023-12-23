Will Saint Bonaventure be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Bonaventure's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Saint Bonaventure's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Saint Bonaventure ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 153

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure's best wins

On November 6, Saint Bonaventure picked up its best win of the season, a 73-69 victory over the Longwood Lancers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 184) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against Longwood, Mika Adams-Woods posted a team-high 17 points. Daryl Banks III added 14 points.

Next best wins

90-64 at home over Binghamton (No. 206/RPI) on December 22

90-60 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on November 25

67-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 22

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 16

80-65 on the road over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Bonnies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Saint Bonaventure has been handed the 249th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Bonnies' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

St. Bonaventure has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Bonaventure's next game

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Akron Zips vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Bonaventure games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.