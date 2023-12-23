The San Jose State Spartans and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in the Hawai'i Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

San Jose State is totaling 405.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 52nd in the FBS. Defensively, the Spartans rank 48th, surrendering 354.7 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 39th in the FBS (422.9 total yards per game) and 67th on defense (380 total yards allowed per contest).

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Bowl Game Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

San Jose State Coastal Carolina 405.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.9 (51st) 354.7 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (60th) 186.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (70th) 219.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.8 (33rd) 8 (7th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has 2,549 pass yards for San Jose State, completing 62.3% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 213 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 74 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 1,124 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Quali Conley has carried the ball 127 times for 809 yards (67.4 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 264 yards through the air.

Nick Nash's 695 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 47 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 322 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Charles Ross has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 300 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (159.9 yards per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 198 yards.

Ethan Vasko has racked up 318 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney has registered 64 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 904 (75.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 100 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put up a 740-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 58 passes on 81 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 32 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

