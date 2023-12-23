If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Siena and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Siena ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-1 NR NR 271

Siena's best wins

Siena's signature win this season came on December 7 in a 65-62 victory over the Fordham Rams. Against Fordham, Ahniysha Jackson led the team by putting up 17 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

61-55 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on December 18

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 305/RPI) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on November 9

Siena's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, Siena has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Siena has the 324th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Saints have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Siena's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Siena's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

