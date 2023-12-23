Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Dinwiddie, in his last game (December 22 loss against the Nuggets), produced six points.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 7.5 6.6 6.9 PRA -- 25 25.5 PR -- 18.4 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Pistons

Dinwiddie has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.3% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 120.7 points per game.

The Pistons concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 33 6 3 16 0 1 1 1/30/2023 32 12 3 2 0 0 0 12/1/2022 28 2 0 6 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.