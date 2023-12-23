When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will St. John's be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How St. John's ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-1 NR NR 110

St. John's best wins

St. John's beat the Utah Utes (No. 24 in the RPI) in a 91-82 win on November 19 -- its best victory of the season. Daniss Jenkins, as the leading scorer in the victory over Utah, posted 19 points, while Jordan Dingle was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

81-66 at home over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on December 20

79-73 on the road over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 1

53-52 over North Texas (No. 228/RPI) on November 16

90-74 at home over Stony Brook (No. 231/RPI) on November 7

77-55 at home over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on December 16

St. John's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), St. John's is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Storm are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Red Storm have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, St. John's has the 46th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Red Storm have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as St. John's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

St. John's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride

St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

