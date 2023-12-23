2024 NCAA Bracketology: St. John's March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will St. John's be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How St. John's ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|110
St. John's best wins
St. John's beat the Utah Utes (No. 24 in the RPI) in a 91-82 win on November 19 -- its best victory of the season. Daniss Jenkins, as the leading scorer in the victory over Utah, posted 19 points, while Jordan Dingle was second on the team with 18.
Next best wins
- 81-66 at home over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on December 20
- 79-73 on the road over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 1
- 53-52 over North Texas (No. 228/RPI) on November 16
- 90-74 at home over Stony Brook (No. 231/RPI) on November 7
- 77-55 at home over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on December 16
St. John's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), St. John's is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Storm are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Red Storm have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, St. John's has the 46th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Red Storm have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- As far as St. John's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
St. John's next game
- Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
