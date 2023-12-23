2024 NCAA Bracketology: St. John's (NY) Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of St. John's (NY) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How St. John's (NY) ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|160
St. John's (NY)'s best wins
In its signature win of the season on December 16, St. John's (NY) took down the Villanova Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 45) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 51-46. That signature win against Villanova featured a team-high 16 points from Unique Drake. Jillian Archer, with 15 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 133/RPI) on December 10
- 67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 190/RPI) on November 19
- 71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 298/RPI) on November 29
- 75-56 on the road over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on December 21
- 50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on December 2
St. John's (NY)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), St. John's (NY) is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
- The Red Storm have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
- According to the RPI, the Red Storm have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, St. John's (NY) has the 152nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Red Storm have 17 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.
- St. John's has 17 games remaining this year, including six contests versus Top 25 teams.
St. John's (NY)'s next game
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. St. John's Red Storm
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: FloHoops
