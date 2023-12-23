Saturday's contest features the No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) and the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) squaring off at XL Center (on December 23) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 victory for UConn.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

St. John's vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, St. John's 71

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-7.4)

UConn (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

UConn is 7-4-0 against the spread, while St. John's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. Both the Huskies and the Red Storm are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm put up 80.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (134th in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11 points per game.

St. John's wins the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It records 41.6 rebounds per game, 27th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.5.

St. John's connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (129th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents.

St. John's has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (239th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (67th in college basketball).

