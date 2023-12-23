How to Watch St. John's vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
St. John's vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank second.
- The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.
- St. John's is 7-3 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.6.
- The Red Storm conceded fewer points at home (70 per game) than away (82.8) last season.
- St. John's knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
