The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank second.

The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.

St. John's is 7-3 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.6.

The Red Storm conceded fewer points at home (70 per game) than away (82.8) last season.

St. John's knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

