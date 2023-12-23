The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank second.
  • The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.
  • St. John's is 7-3 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.6.
  • The Red Storm conceded fewer points at home (70 per game) than away (82.8) last season.
  • St. John's knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena

