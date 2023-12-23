The UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at XL Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. St. John's matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: FOX

St. John's vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. UConn Betting Trends

St. John's has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

UConn is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Oddsmakers have moved the Red Storm's national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +12500, St. John's has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

