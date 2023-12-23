St. John's vs. UConn December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (9-1, 0-0 Big East) meeting the St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
St. John's vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 13.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Hassan Diarra: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
St. John's vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|St. John's AVG
|St. John's Rank
|11th
|87.4
|Points Scored
|80.4
|70th
|27th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|128th
|28th
|41.9
|Rebounds
|42.4
|19th
|62nd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|15.6
|2nd
|66th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|9.0
|59th
|11th
|18.9
|Assists
|17.3
|30th
|17th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|13.0
|266th
