Saturday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (9-1, 0-0 Big East) meeting the St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

St. John's vs. UConn Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

  • Tristen Newton: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Clingan: 13.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Hassan Diarra: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

St. John's vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank
11th 87.4 Points Scored 80.4 70th
27th 63.2 Points Allowed 69.1 128th
28th 41.9 Rebounds 42.4 19th
62nd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 15.6 2nd
66th 8.9 3pt Made 9.0 59th
11th 18.9 Assists 17.3 30th
17th 9.0 Turnovers 13.0 266th

