Saturday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (9-1, 0-0 Big East) meeting the St. John's Red Storm (6-2, 0-0 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

St. John's vs. UConn Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Zuby Ejiofor: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Karaban: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Cam Spencer: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK Hassan Diarra: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank 11th 87.4 Points Scored 80.4 70th 27th 63.2 Points Allowed 69.1 128th 28th 41.9 Rebounds 42.4 19th 62nd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 15.6 2nd 66th 8.9 3pt Made 9.0 59th 11th 18.9 Assists 17.3 30th 17th 9.0 Turnovers 13.0 266th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.