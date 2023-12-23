The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at XL Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

St. John's vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -11.5 149.5

Red Storm Betting Records & Stats

St. John's and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

St. John's has had an average of 149.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

St. John's has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Red Storm have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 5 45.5% 84.2 164.3 64.2 133.3 147.3 St. John's 6 54.5% 80.1 164.3 69.1 133.3 149

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The Huskies beat the spread 10 times in 18 Big East games last year.

The Red Storm put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up.

St. John's has put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

St. John's vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 7-4-0 3-3 6-5-0 St. John's 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0

St. John's vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn St. John's 15-2 Home Record 11-5 5-5 Away Record 3-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

