Should you bet on Stefon Diggs getting into the end zone in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday?

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has 91 catches (137 targets) and a team-best 1,041 yards receiving (74.4 per game) plus eight TDs.

In six of 14 games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 4 48 0

