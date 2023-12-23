2024 NCAA Bracketology: Stony Brook March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Stony Brook and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Stony Brook's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Stony Brook ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|283
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook's best wins
When Stony Brook defeated the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 167 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 86-75, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the top scorer in the signature win over Bryant, posting 20 points with four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 84-78 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on December 13
- 55-48 at home over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on November 20
- 81-63 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on December 6
- 78-74 on the road over Army (No. 345/RPI) on December 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stony Brook's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Stony Brook is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Stony Brook has been handed the 214th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Seawolves have 12 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- As far as Stony Brook's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Stony Brook's next game
- Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Brown Bears
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Stony Brook games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.