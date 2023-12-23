If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Stony Brook and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Stony Brook ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 283

Stony Brook's best wins

When Stony Brook defeated the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 167 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 86-75, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Tyler Stephenson-Moore was the top scorer in the signature win over Bryant, posting 20 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

84-78 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on December 13

55-48 at home over Rider (No. 282/RPI) on November 20

81-63 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on December 6

78-74 on the road over Army (No. 345/RPI) on December 17

Stony Brook's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Stony Brook is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Stony Brook has been handed the 214th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Seawolves have 12 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

As far as Stony Brook's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Stony Brook's next game

Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Brown Bears

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

