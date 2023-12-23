What are Stony Brook's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Stony Brook ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 NR NR 69

Stony Brook's best wins

Stony Brook's signature win of the season came against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to the RPI. Stony Brook picked up the 85-73 home win on November 6. Khari Clark, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 18 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Gigi Gonzalez also played a role with 18 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 11

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on November 15

71-49 on the road over Iona (No. 203/RPI) on December 21

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on November 19

83-52 at home over Buffalo (No. 236/RPI) on December 2

Stony Brook's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Seawolves have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Stony Brook is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Seawolves have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Stony Brook is playing the 308th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Seawolves have 19 games remaining this season, including 19 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Stony Brook's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Stony Brook's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Cornell Big Red vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

