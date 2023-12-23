When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Syracuse be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Syracuse's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Syracuse ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 24

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse's best wins

Syracuse picked up its signature win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-63 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 18 points, Judah Mintz was the leading scorer against Oregon. Second on the team was Quadir Copeland, with 15 points.

Next best wins

83-72 at home over New Hampshire (No. 93/RPI) on November 6

81-70 at home over Cornell (No. 96/RPI) on December 5

89-77 at home over Canisius (No. 112/RPI) on November 8

79-75 at home over Colgate (No. 134/RPI) on November 14

80-57 at home over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Syracuse is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Syracuse has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Syracuse is facing the 47th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Looking at the Orange's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Cuse has 19 games left this season, including five contests versus Top 25 teams.

Syracuse's next game

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: The CW

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Syracuse games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.