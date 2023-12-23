When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Syracuse be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Syracuse ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 NR 32 55

Syracuse's best wins

Syracuse took down the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 47 in the RPI) in a 79-73 win on November 30 -- its best victory of the season. Alyssa Latham was the top scorer in the signature victory over Alabama, putting up 23 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 128/RPI) on November 25

78-71 at home over Cornell (No. 129/RPI) on December 18

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 137/RPI) on November 24

75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 223/RPI) on November 7

101-53 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on November 10

Syracuse's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Orange have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Syracuse is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

The Orange have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Syracuse faces the 275th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Orange's upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.

Syracuse has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Syracuse's next game

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: ACC Network

