In the Week 16 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, will Trent Sherfield get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sherfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield's 15 targets have led to eight grabs for 62 yards (6.9 per game).

Having played seven games this year, Sherfield has not tallied a TD reception.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 1 9 0

Rep Trent Sherfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.