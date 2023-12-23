The New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Trocheck against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 20:49 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Trocheck has a point in 17 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points eight times.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 67.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 29 Points 0 8 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

