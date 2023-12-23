Can we expect Wagner to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wagner ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 270

Wagner's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Wagner took down the Stony Brook Seawolves on the road on December 2. The final score was 60-59. Melvin Council Jr. tallied a team-high 13 points with six rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Stony Brook.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on November 25

62-59 on the road over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on December 6

Wagner's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

According to the RPI, the Seahawks have three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wagner has the good fortune of facing the 14th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Seahawks' 17 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Wagner's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Wagner's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Wagner Seahawks

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Wagner Seahawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

