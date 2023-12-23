2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wagner March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect Wagner to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Wagner's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Wagner ranks
|Record
|NEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|270
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wagner's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Wagner took down the Stony Brook Seawolves on the road on December 2. The final score was 60-59. Melvin Council Jr. tallied a team-high 13 points with six rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Stony Brook.
Next best wins
- 64-51 at home over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on November 25
- 62-59 on the road over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wagner's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- According to the RPI, the Seahawks have three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Wagner has the good fortune of facing the 14th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Of the Seahawks' 17 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at Wagner's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Wagner's next game
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Wagner Seahawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wagner games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.