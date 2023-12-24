Aaron Rodgers did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Rodgers' stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game) and 26 touchdowns, with 12 picks. He connected on 64.6% of his passes (350-for-542), and had 34 carries for 94 yards one touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

Week 16 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Rodgers 2022 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 350 542 64.6% 3,695 26 12 6.8 34 94 1

Rodgers Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 22 34 195 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 2 Bears 19 25 234 2 0 5 10 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 27 35 255 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 21 35 251 2 1 1 1 0 Week 5 Giants 25 39 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 26 41 246 1 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 23 35 194 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 19 30 203 2 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Lions 23 43 291 1 3 4 40 0 Week 10 Cowboys 14 20 224 3 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Titans 24 39 227 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 16 140 2 2 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 18 31 182 1 0 3 4 0 Week 15 Rams 22 30 229 1 1 3 -3 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 24 38 238 1 1 7 18 0 Week 17 Vikings 15 24 159 1 0 1 2 1 Week 18 Lions 17 27 205 1 1 3 10 0

