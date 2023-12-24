Will Aaron Rodgers Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Rodgers did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Rodgers' stats below.
Rep Aaron Rodgers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of last year's season stats, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game) and 26 touchdowns, with 12 picks. He connected on 64.6% of his passes (350-for-542), and had 34 carries for 94 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Rodgers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Aaron Rodgers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Achilles
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Tutu Atwell
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
- Click Here for Brian Robinson Jr.
Jets vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Rodgers 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|350
|542
|64.6%
|3,695
|26
|12
|6.8
|34
|94
|1
Rodgers Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|22
|34
|195
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|19
|25
|234
|2
|0
|5
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|27
|35
|255
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|21
|35
|251
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|25
|39
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|26
|41
|246
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|23
|35
|194
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|19
|30
|203
|2
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|23
|43
|291
|1
|3
|4
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|14
|20
|224
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|39
|227
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|11
|16
|140
|2
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|18
|31
|182
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|22
|30
|229
|1
|1
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|24
|38
|238
|1
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|15
|24
|159
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|17
|27
|205
|1
|1
|3
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.