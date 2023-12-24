When the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders go head to head in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Allen Lazard hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has caught 23 passes on 48 targets for 311 yards and one TD, averaging 23.9 yards per game.

Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 3 21 0

