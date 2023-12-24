Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly Women's America East Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
America East Power Rankings
1. Maine
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 64-61 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Albany
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 74-52 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Vermont
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: W 70-64 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
4. NJIT
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: W 68-41 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: LIU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
5. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 73-52 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. Bryant
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: L 94-57 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: Bridgewater State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 73-51 vs Army
Next Game
- Opponent: Chestnut Hill
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: W 60-59 vs American
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. UMass Lowell
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 62-41 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
