Breece Hall will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets play the Washington Commanders in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hall, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 637 rushing yards (45.5 ypg) on 153 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Hall has added 53 catches for 441 yards while scoring three touchdowns.

Hall vs. the Commanders

Hall vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games The Commanders have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

The Commanders have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Commanders surrender 119.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this season.

The Commanders have the No. 14 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (0.8 per game).

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (21.4%) out of 14 opportunities.

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.8% of the time while running 37.2%.

He has handled 52.9% of his team's 289 rushing attempts this season (153).

Hall has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (46.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Hall Receiving Insights

Hall, in 10 of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hall has 14.0% of his team's target share (68 targets on 487 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (102nd in NFL play), racking up 441 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Hall has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Hall has been targeted three times in the red zone (8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD

