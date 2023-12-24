In the Week 16 tilt between the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Breece Hall score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

New York's top rusher, Hall, has carried the ball 153 times for 637 yards (45.5 per game), with two touchdowns.

Hall also has 441 receiving yards (31.5 ypg) on 53 catches, with three TDs.

Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0 Week 13 Falcons 13 16 0 6 29 0 Week 14 Texans 10 40 0 8 86 1 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 12 0 1 6 0

