New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook will face a mediocre run defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 21st in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 119.7 per game.

So far this season, Cook has accumulated 214 rushing yards on 67 attempts (15.3 ypg). Also, Cook makes his mark in the passing game with 78 receiving yards on 15 catches (5.6 ypg).

Cook vs. the Commanders

Cook vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 47 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Commanders have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 119.7 rushing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Commanders have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Commanders' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Jets Player Previews

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has gone over his rushing yards total twice in 11 opportunities this season.

The Jets have passed 62.8% of the time and run 37.2% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 67 of his team's 289 total rushing attempts this season (23.2%).

In 14 games this season, Cook has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has eight carries in the red zone (26.7% of his team's 30 red zone rushes).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

