Will Dalvin Cook pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Cook has rushed for 214 yards on 67 carries (15.3 ypg).

Cook also has 78 receiving yards (5.6 ypg) on 15 catches.

Cook has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 14 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 35 0 1 11 0 Week 14 Texans 7 13 0 1 -5 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 1 4 0 1 6 0

Rep Dalvin Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.