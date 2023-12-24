New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 264.8 per game.

Wilson's 138 targets have resulted in 79 grabs for a team-high 882 yards (63.0 per game) and three scores this season.

Wilson vs. the Commanders

Wilson vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Eight players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

25 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 264.8 passing yards the Commanders give up per outing makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Commanders' defense is ranked 32nd in the league with 32 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Wilson Receiving Insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Wilson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Wilson has 28.3% of his team's target share (138 targets on 487 passing attempts).

He has 882 receiving yards on 138 targets to rank 105th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

Wilson (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 35.1% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 9 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 10 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

