Will Garrett Wilson cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 79 catches (138 targets) and paces the Jets with 882 yards receiving (63 per game) plus three TDs.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0 Week 12 Dolphins 10 7 44 1 Week 13 Falcons 7 3 50 0 Week 14 Texans 14 9 108 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 4 3 29 0

