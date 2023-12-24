Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets meet the Washington Commanders in Week 16 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll be up against Kendall Fuller and the Washington Commanders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jets receivers' matchup versus the Commanders' pass defense, see below.

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 103.1 7.4 30 95 8.89

Garrett Wilson vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson's 882 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 138 times and has totaled 79 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, New York has thrown for 2,380 yards, or 170 per game -- that's the third-lowest total in the league.

The Jets' scoring average on offense ranks just 30th in the league, at 14.4 points per game.

New York ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 34.8 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jets air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 37 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (55.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 75 tackles, two TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is struggling this season, with 3,707 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 32 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Commanders' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 30.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 5,383 total yards allowed (384.5 per game).

Washington has allowed eight players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

25 players have caught a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 138 69 Def. Targets Receptions 79 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 50 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 882 75 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 254 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

